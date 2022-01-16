Turkish border units intercepted six people, including four suspected PKK terrorists as they attempted to cross the border into Greece, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The suspects were detained by Turkish border troops in the northwestern Edirne province, according to the statement by the ministry.

Authorities did not identify the two other suspects.

Greece has long been accused of being a favorite hideout for terrorists from the DHKP-C and PKK. Those fleeing Turkey have taken shelter in refugee camps in Lavrion near Athens under the guise of being asylum-seekers, especially in the 1980s. Despite the closure of Lavrion in 2013 amid pressure from Turkey, Greece continues to be the primary destination for DHKP-C terrorists.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold those who supported them accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.