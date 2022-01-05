Turkish security forces nabbed a wanted PKK terrorist trying to flee to Greece from the border town of Edirne, a report said Wednesday.

The terrorist, identified with initials Z.K., was trying to cross the border into Greece near the prohibited military zone in the Meriç district, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The terrorist was brought to the Meriç Gendarmerie Command for interrogation, the report said.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorism supporters accountable.

Greece has long been accused of being a favorite hideout for terrorists, from the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and the PKK. Those fleeing Turkey have taken shelter in refugee camps in Lavrion near Athens under the guise of asylum-seekers, especially in the 1980s. Despite the closure of Lavrion in 2013 amid pressure from Turkey, Greece continues to be the primary destination for DHKP-C terrorists.

Athens has also rejected Ankara’s extradition requests for terrorists from groups advocating armed insurgency against the state and those involved in armed attacks against Turkish security forces and political parties, in addition to other targets.

Over the course of its decadeslong terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.