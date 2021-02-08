As Turkey's comprehensive efforts to eradicate terrorist groups continue, the country has launched a new phase of a domestic counterterrorism operation, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

Operation Eren-8 Amanoslar has started in southern Osmaniye, Hatay and southeastern Gaziantep provinces with 96 teams, including over 1,670 personnel from the gendarmerie, police and village guards, the ministry said in a statement.

The first seven phases of the operation launched this year – Eren-1 Tendürek, Eren-2 Lice, Eren-3 Mt. Ağrı, Eren-4 Karlıova-Varto, Eren-5 Bagok, Eren-6 Mergelo and Eren-7 Mercan-Munsuz Valley – are also ongoing, according to the ministry.

This year Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. The fresh operation is aimed at eliminating the separatist terrorist group and clear the region of terrorists.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In July, the country also launched the first of a series of "Lightning" operations in the southeastern province of Şırnak, and its associated operations are meant to target terrorists believed to be hiding out in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey. Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also previously called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged the militants to leave the area.

In northern Iraq, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups.

PKK leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties. In a recent visit to Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the threat of the PKK must be eliminated through unity and solidarity to ensure border security and peace with its neighbors.

Since 2016, Turkey has also launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria, across its border, to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

It was also reported Sunday that Turkish security forces seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition for the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian branch, the YPG, in the al-Bab province of northern Syria.

Local security units received intelligence about the presence of weapons, according to a statement by the governor's office in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, which provides the Syrian town with consultancy services.

An operation was carried out and items including rocket launchers, anti-tank guns and sniper rifles were found. Four people involved in the transportation were also detained.

Al-Bab, which was previously ruled by Daesh terrorists who destroyed the infrastructure and displaced thousands of civilians, is now a fully functioning city with a local council, schools, hospitals and a university, thanks to Turkey's efforts. The city was liberated three years ago in Operation Euphrates Shield, which was carried out by the Turkish military and the Syrian National Army (SNA) – then called the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.