A Turkish prosecutor has prepared a detention warrant for 82 suspects as part of an ongoing probe into the violent pro-PKK 2014 protests over incidents in Syria’s Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), security sources said Friday.

Security forces detained 18 of the suspects, including HDP Kars Mayor Ayhan Bilgen and former lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder and other HDP officials.

Selahattin Demirtaş, the now-detained Co-Chair of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had urged the Kurdish people to take violent action and pour to the streets in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 6-7. Some 37 people lost their lives in protests that turned into violent clashes between pro- and anti-PKK groups.

Sources noted that some HDP officials, including executive members Alp Altınörs, Ali Ürküt, Altan Tan, Gülfer Kaya and former lawmakers Nazmi Gör, Ayla Akat Aka, Emine Ayna, Beyza Üstün.

In a statement released Friday, Ankara Prosecutor’s Office said many pro-PKK individuals, including the terrorist group’s youth and women’s branches, HDP’s executives and co-chairs, as well as the pro-PKK Fırat News Agency, had made calls provoking the people to take to the streets and commit acts of violence.

Starting on Oct. 6, 2014, the protesters put up barricades on roads, damaged public and private establishments using Molotov cocktails and weapons, and carrying out attacks against the police and the public.

Among those killed by pro-PKK protesters were four young men working for a charity, Yasin Börü, Hasan Gökgöz, Ahmet Hüseyin Dakak and Riyat Güneş. The charity workers were killed while delivering aid to the poor in Diyarbakır, on Oct. 7, 2014.

Security sources noted that the PKK exploited the situation in northern Syria to establish local cantons in Afrin, Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) and Al Jazeera and weaken the Turkish state through disrupting unity.

“Within the scope of this strategy, the separatist terrorist organization established new organizations called YDG-H (Patriotic Revolutionary Youth Movement), ÖSB (Self-Defense Units) and YPS (Civil Defense Units) to turn settlements in Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia regions into canton-like structures in Syria, and transferred terrorists from the countryside to the cities to support these structures,” a security source was quoted as saying. The source continued by noting that the PKK also tried to establish so-called public order teams and courts in cities, to create areas under its control within the borders of the country by taking tribute from the citizens.

The source noted that the violence started after HDP’s central executive committee co-chaired by Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, released a statement entitled “EMERGENCY CALL TO OUR PEOPLE: We call on our people to go out and support those who went out to protest the embargo attitude of the AKP on Kobani.”

Some 761 people, including 326 law enforcement officers and 435 civilians were injured during the riots, while 197 schools were burned down, 269 public buildings were destroyed, 1,731 homes and workplaces were looted, destroyed or burned and 1,230 vehicles were destroyed, according to security sources.