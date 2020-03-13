Turkey has launched its Kapan-8 anti-terror operation to eliminate terrorists in the country’s eastern Anatolia region, the Interior Ministry announced Saturday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the operation, held in the Kars and Iğdır provinces, seeks to neutralize terrorists thought to be sheltering in the Mount Ağrı and Çemçe-Madur areas.

According to officials, a total of 1,012 security personnel will work as part of 62 operational teams made up of gendarmerie commandos, gendarmerie special operations officers and security guards.

Operation Kapan-8 has already shown success in ridding the area of terrorist cells and has received support from local residents.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of the country, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and numerous bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations were intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.