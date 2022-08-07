Turkish security forces on Sunday launched another counterterrorism operation in the country's southeast, the interior ministry said, while three more PKK terrorists surrendered.

The operation, named Eren Abluka-31 (Mardin-Bagok) Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Ali Erdinç Operation, started in the province of Mardin with 528 security personnel, said a ministry statement.

The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey as well as in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, Turkey thwarted a bomb attack by the PKK's Syrian wing, the YPG, a terrorist group in northern Syria, the country announced on Saturday.

The attempt was prevented by a successful operation of the Turkish police forces, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Ten kilograms (22 pounds) of explosives were seized during the operation, added the top Turkish official.

Soylu said that the target of the attack was the town of Jarablus, located within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

Moreover, the defense ministry said on Sunday that 13 YPG/PKK terrorists who were planning attacks on the Operation Olive Branch and Peace Spring regions, were eliminated in the north of Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

Turkey has also vowed a new operation against the YPG terrorists that control swathes of territory near the Turkish border. Among the potential targets are Manbij and Tal Rifaat.

Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Syria. The YPG has forced young people from areas under its control to join its forces within the so-called "compulsory conscription in the duty of self-defense."