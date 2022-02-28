Turkey on Monday launched a new counterterrorism operation in the country’s southeast, according to the Interior Ministry, amid continuing efforts to fight and eradicate the threat of terrorism.

A total of 1,070 security personnel are joining in the operation, called Eren Winter-27 (Diyarbakır-Sarım Stream) Martyr Gendarmerie Staff Sergeant Erdal Şen, the ministry said in a written statement.

The operation, which aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, will continue decisively with the support of people, it added.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year and named them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey, as well as in northern Syria to establish a safe zone for Syrians and prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.