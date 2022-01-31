Turkish security forces have launched a new counterterrorism operation in the eastern Muş province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

A total of 1,071 security personnel, including gendarmerie forces and 74 operational teams, will take part in Operation Eren Winter-17, the ministry said in a statement.

Launched to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, the Eren Winter operations continue successfully with public support, the statement added.

Twenty terrorists have been eliminated and 339 caves, shelters and depots have been destroyed so far in 14 different domestic counterterrorism operations as part of the Eren Winter operations, the ministry announced last month.

Last year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. The Eren Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.