Security forces launched a new counterterrorism operation in Turkey's southeastern Batman province, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.

A total of 620 security personnel and 44 gendarmerie squads will take part in Operation Eren Winter-14 (Gömük) Martyr Gendarmerie Chief Petty Officer Süleyman Gür, the ministry said in the statement.

The latest operation is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate PKK terrorists hiding out in the region.

Eren Winter Operations, being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, continue successfully with the support of the people, the statement added.

This year, Turkey initiated Operations Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.