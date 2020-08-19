Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in the eastern province of Bingöl, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Lightning-6 has been launched to completely eliminate the separatist terrorist group (PKK), and kill those taking shelter in the region.

As many as 700 security personnel, including forces from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added.

Earlier on Aug. 12, Operation Lightning-5 was launched to eliminate PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 22 terrorists have been eliminated, 31 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large quantity of arms and ammunition and other supplies have been seized in the Lightning operations to date, the ministry said.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.