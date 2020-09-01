Turkey has launched a new phase in its series of counterterrorism operations in the southeastern province of Mardin, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

Operation Lightning-8 Savur is aimed at completely removing the PKK terrorist group from the country's agenda and eliminating all terrorists taking shelter in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 1,831 security personnel, including Gendarmerie Special Operations forces, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added.

On Aug. 26, Operation Lightning-7 was launched to eliminate PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 38 terrorists have so far been killed, while 63 caves, shelters and storages were destroyed, and a large number of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in the Lightning operations series to date, the ministry said.

It said the action against the terrorists continue without any letup and with the support of the Turkish public.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

As the Turkish security forces carry out counterterrorism operations in and outside Turkey, many terrorists continue to surrender voluntarily. Surrendering terrorists commonly depict that many others cannot do so out of fear for their lives due to threats by high-ranking terrorist members.

Most recently, a terrorist surrendered in Syria's Qamishli on Aug. 28, following persuasion efforts by security forces, and was brought to Turkey's Iğdır province. According to a written statement by the governorate, the terrorist surrendered through coordinated effort both through the former terrorist's family and that of the gendarmerie teams. Procedural acts have been initiated by the Iğdır gendarmerie command for the terrorist, who has been found to have been operating in Syria.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

Another terrorist member of the YPG/PKK has been caught by security forces in northern Syria's Tal Abyad, which was cleared of terrorists by Turkish security forces during Operation Peace Spring. Security forces in Tal Abyad and the Şanlıurfa provincial police arrested the terrorist after receiving information that he engaged in intelligence activities for the YPG/PKK and further determined that the suspect, identified as S.E.H., had also been engaged in armed activities within the terrorist group. A range of weapons and ammunition were found in the suspect's address.

Operation against PKK/KCK’s hackers

Turkey is fighting terrorist organizations not just on the ground, it is also trying to cut their financial revenues through anti-drug operations, as well as cracking down on hackers loyal to them.

Drug sales and smuggling are among the key financial sources of the PKK terrorist group, which is also among the main groups facilitating drug trade between Asia and Europe.

As part of the operation, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office put 21 individuals in detention after they were found to have been conducting terrorist propaganda through cyberattacks, in the name of the PKK/KCK.

A statement by the public prosecutor’s office said an investigation has been launched on the alleged cybercriminals, who have been determined to be members of the so-called "Mesopotamia Hackers" group that operates on instructions by the PKK/KCK.

It added that the suspects unlawfully accessed the websites of 411 public institutions in 81 provinces, as well as those of 14,271 legal entities. They are also accused of terrorist propaganda and extortion.

Ankara police's counterterrorism department said operations were on to find several other suspects.