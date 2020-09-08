Turkey has launched a new counterterrorism operation in eastern Van province, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Lightning-10 has begun with the aim to completely eliminate the PKK terrorist group and those taking shelter in the region.

As many as 1,040 personnel, including Gendarmerie Special Operations units, police and security forces, are taking part in the effort, it added.

On Sept. 3, Operation Lightning-9 was launched in the region with the same objective.

To date, at least 46 terrorists have been killed, 26 collaborators captured, 90 caves, shelters and storage areas have been destroyed and a large number of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in the Lightning operation series, the ministry said.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism activities in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

The forces have adopted "ending terrorism at its root" and "attack rather than defense" strategies for operations across the country.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.