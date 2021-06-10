Turkish police arrested a far-left terrorist who was wanted on an international red notice in the country's western Muğla province, authorities said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Directorate General of Security, the terrorist, only known by the initials H.K., was a member of the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML).

The captured terrorist is seen in this photo provided to the press by the security authorities on June 10, 2021 (IHA Photo)

The terrorist was also one of the perpetrators of an attack that killed a police officer in 1979.

The statement also said that the terrorist was a senior member of TIKKO, the armed wing of the TKP/ML terrorist group that was involved in many attacks.

Founded in 1972 in Turkey, TKP/ML is an outlawed group that carries out illegal activities, including armed attacks, to establish a Marxist-Leninist rule in the country. It is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

It was announced in April that Turkish security forces had eliminated 465 senior terrorists in six years.