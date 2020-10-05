As Turkey’s fight against terrorism continues both through internal and cross-border operations, security forces have eliminated two high-ranking terrorists while arresting a far-left terror suspect as well as 25 Daesh-linked foreign nationals.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Monday announced on Twitter that two high-ranking terrorists, one of which was sought under the red category and the other in the orange category, were eliminated.

According to the Interior Ministry’s statement, the terrorists were killed by the provincial gendarmerie command in Tunceli province’s Ovacık rural area on Oct. 2 as part of the Lightning-4 anti-terrorism operation.

The terrorist in the red category was determined to be Ali Kemal Yılmaz, code-named Özgür, the so-called Tunceli head of the Liberation Army of the Workers and Peasants of Turkey (TIKKO) terrorist group. Yılmaz participated in the terrorist group in 2007 and was an expert on mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The other terrorist in the orange category was Gökçe Kurban, code-named Asmin, and was responsible for the women in the TIKKO.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red indicating the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Another far-left terror suspect was arrested in northwestern Turkey while attempting to illegally cross into Greece, a security source said Monday.

The arrest took place when the suspect affiliated with the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C) terrorist group was spotted in a restricted military zone in the Meriç district of the Edirne province.

The suspect, identified by the initials H.E., was taken to the Gendarmerie General Command, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara that left a Turkish security guard dead and a journalist injured.

The far-left group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey nabs 25 Daesh suspects

Turkish police detained 25 Daesh-linked foreign nationals, including a Finnish suspect in a joint counterterrorism operation with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the capital Ankara Monday.

The suspects reportedly had contact with terrorists in conflict zones, reports said.

Twenty-four of them were identified as Iraqi nationals.

Police are searching for four other suspects as part of the operation.

The terrorist group has been trying to establish a new formation in Turkey after receiving a heavy blow in Iraq and Syria. According to testimony by terrorists detained in previous operations in Adana province, Daesh had been trying to kidnap judges, prosecutors and tourist groups as ransom in return for Daesh terrorists held in Iraq and Syria.

Turkey detained the so-called “Turkey emir” of Daesh, named Mahmut Özden, in August. He was planning to carry out an attack on Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and target politicians, nongovernmental organization (NGO) heads and other prominent figures in Turkey, according to the official investigation.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, and since then, the country has been attacked numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed assaults, which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations both inside and outside the country, capturing top Daesh members in counterterrorism efforts at home and in Syria.

A case was opened in the Adana province, investigating whether the Daesh suspect was a member of an armed terrorist organization. The indictment prepared by a public prosecutor will charge the suspect, E.E, with a 15-year prison sentence. The indictment claims that Daesh has been teaching the organization's goals and ideologies to group members and that a number of these digital teaching materials were seized from the home of E.E, including photos and documents of the organization.

Within the scope of anti-terror efforts, Turkish security forces also dealt a heavy blow to the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian affiliate the YPG. Around 110 terrorist members were killed as part of an operation in September.

Another three YPG/PKK terrorists were eliminated in the Operation Olive Branch area on Monday, the Defense Ministry stated.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorism operations – Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) – across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a campaign of terrorism against Turkey for more than four decades and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.