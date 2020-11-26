Turkish security forces intercepted three people, including a PKK terrorist, illegally crossing to Greece, a security source said Thursday.
Security forces in Edirne, a northwestern Turkish province bordering Greece, acting on a tip-off, stopped a car in the town of Subaşı in the Meriç district and nabbed the three.
The PKK member, identified by the initials R.F.C., was on trial for being a part of the terror group and barred from leaving Turkey. The other two were identified as U.C. and S.K.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
