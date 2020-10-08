The so-called “special forces commander” of PKK terrorist group, Mazlum Demir was killed late Thursday in a joint operation by Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Iraq.

Turkey currently battles the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq and its Syrian affiliate YPG/PYD in northern Syria.

The group constitutes a serious security threat to Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.