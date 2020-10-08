The so-called “special forces commander” of PKK terrorist group, Mazlum Demir was killed late Thursday in a joint operation by Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Iraq.
Turkey currently battles the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq and its Syrian affiliate YPG/PYD in northern Syria.
The group constitutes a serious security threat to Turkey.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.