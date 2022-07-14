Turkey, with the coordination of the communications directorate, will hold 9,000 programs this year to observe the July 15 coup attempt.

“While the number of projects was 2961 in 2020 and 3876 in 2021, the number of programs to be realized this year exceeded the total of the previous two years and reached 9,000. This number was an indication that July 15 was kept alive and that the citizens were still on the watch for democracy,” the communications directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the theme "Turkey Forever," the directorate will hold outdoor and digital communication activities throughout the country and mobile led shows will be held in New York to draw attention to July 15.

“Events coordinated by the directorate will emphasize that the epic of July 15 was written with love of homeland and nation, as well as the Turkish nation's strong will and determination,” it said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will lay flowers with veterans and relatives of those who lost their lives at the July 15 Monument at the Presidential Complex on July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Erdoğan will lay a wreath at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Monument following the Friday prayers and his program in Ankara, the president will address the nation at the Democracy National Unity Day event on July 15 from Istanbul's Saraçhane Square in the evening.

Turkish and English films, videos, video clips, and documentaries that describe FETÖ in all its aspects, emphasizing the nation's resistance, the state's struggle, and the victory of democracy, will be screened as part of the events,” the communications directorate said.

Throughout the country, outdoor and digital communication activities with the theme of July 15 will be held. On July 15, screenings will be held on LED screens at Istanbul's Saraçhane, Beşiktaş, Üsküdar neighborhoods, and Istanbul Airport, Ankara's Ulus Square, in front of Kentpark Shopping Mall, Kızılay Square, and Izmir's Konak Square.