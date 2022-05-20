Turkey will pursue its struggle against the PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian wing, the YPG, which still hinder the return of Syrians to their homes, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday, indicating that 500,000 Syrians have so far returned to terror-free areas.

Speaking at the International Migration Review Forum, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that economic inequalities and security problems must be taken into account in terms of the causes of migration.

Turkey’s top diplomat reiterated that Ankara has been hosting the largest number of refugees in the world since 2014 and said that the voluntary, secure and honorable return of migrants must be encouraged.

“As a result of our efforts to ensure stability, 500,000 Syrians have returned to areas cleared of terrorist organizations. We will continue to construct housing and ameliorate these areas to encourage returns. So far, we have completed the construction of at least 57,000 houses and have a target of reaching 100,000 by the end of the year,” Çavuşoğlu said, indicating that Turkey is working on a project of enabling the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians.

“For the return of Syrians, we have started an initiative with neighboring countries, including Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.”

Saying that active international cooperation is needed to tackle migration, Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey is ready to do its part and expects the international community to do so as well.

Ankara has frequently criticized Western countries for not upholding their support for the Syrian opposition in the face of the regime's ongoing oppression and violent acts against civilians in the country as well as the lack of support for Turkey’s project of ensuring peace and stability in the country’s north.

Now, Turkey hosts nearly 3.8 million Syrian migrants, more than any other country in the world. The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Turkey and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria.

Çavuşoğlu underlined that migrants are subject to human trafficking, discrimination and xenophobia, while they face systematic and deliberate threats to their lives.

“For example, the pushback and bad treatment of migrants at the border by Greece in the Aegean has cost the lives of many. It is sad to see that Frontex is part of these acts.”

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees seeking to leave Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach Northern and Western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life or safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership of a social or political group.