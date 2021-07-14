Good Party (IP) leader Meral Akşener on Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

"This great nation once again declared to the world how it has embarked on the path of democracy with its epic stance on July 15, (2016)," Akşener told her party’s parliamentary group.

The Turkish nation has always preferred democracy and the supremacy of the national will, Akşener said.

"After every coup ... our nation made coup plotters pay the heaviest political price," she said.

Akşener called on the government to investigate the political wing of FETÖ.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.