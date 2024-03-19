Turkish airstrikes destroyed 27 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said late Tuesday.

Turkish jets carried out aerial operations on shelters and caves used by the PKK terrorists in the Metina, Zap, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions, the ministry said.

The operation was launched in retaliation to an attack by PKK terrorists that killed one soldier and injured four others while trying to infiltrate and attack a Turkish base where Türkiye is conducting Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq earlier on Tuesday.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye has since ramped up its airstrikes in Iraq and northern Syria against the terrorist group's members holed up with its neighbors close to its border and warned of a new incursion into the region.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.