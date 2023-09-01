Türkiye on Friday carried out two air operations in northern Iraq hitting targets in the Qandil and Asos regions in its ongoing bid to eradicate terrorism at its roots, the National Defense Ministry announced.

The operation was carried out to "neutralize the PKK, its offshoots and other terrorist elements, to eliminate the terrorist attacks against our people and security forces from northern Iraq, to ​​ensure border security and to destroy terrorism at its source," the ministry said in a statement.

"In line with our self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, an air operation was carried out on Sep. 1 at 00:30 local time in regions of Qandil and Asos in northern Iraq that were used as so-called bases by terrorists," it added.

A total of 16 cave openings, four shelters and two material warehouses used by terrorists were destroyed.

"Many terrorists were neutralized and a heavy blow was dealt to the presence of the terrorist organization in the region," the ministry added.

Türkiye will resolutely continue to fight against terrorists that threaten the country's security and the nation, it added.

Ahead of the operation, the ministry said utmost attention and sensitivity was paid for the safety of civilian life and property as well as the protection of historical, religious and cultural assets, along with the environment.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.