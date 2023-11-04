Turkish jets carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq late Saturday, destroying 15 targets belonging to the PKK terrorist group, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said many terrorists had been eliminated in the attack.

In a statement on the social messaging platform X, the ministry said the targets hit in the strikes included caves, shelters and storage facilities of the PKK. It said the strikes targeted the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

Ankara maintains dozens of military bases in northern Iraq, where it regularly launches operations against the group, which holds a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains. In the last few years, intensifying operations in the region have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group’s influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from IED explosion in eastern Türkiye

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier who was wounded in an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in eastern Türkiye succumbed to his injuries, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The explosion of the IED planted by members of the "separatist terrorist group" in the Başkale district of Van severely injured Samet Bektaş, the ministry said in a statement.

Bektaş was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last despite doctors' best efforts.

The ministry extended its condolences to Bektaş's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the ministry's description of the group fit the PKK.