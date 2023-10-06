Turkish fighter jets stroke 15 terrorist YPG/PKK targets in northern Syria as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations following the attack on the Interior Ministry headquarters in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

According to the Defense Ministry, aerial strikes destroyed terrorist YPG/PKK's shelters, depots and so-called bases in northern Syria and "neutralized" many terrorists.

"In line with our right to self-defense arising from Article 5 of the UN Charter, we attacked terrorist targets in northern Syria on Oct. 06, 2023 at 10 p.m.," the ministry added.

In recent years, Türkiye launched several counterterrorism operations to clear terrorists from its border areas.

Türkiye has stepped up its attacks in YPG/PKK-controlled areas of Syria and Iraq following Sunday's attack.

Dozens were arrested in operations across Türkiye against the PKK. In Iraq, Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK hideouts in the mountainous north of Türkiye's southern neighbor. Similar strikes were reported in Syria though not confirmed by Turkish authorities. Turkish intelligence on Wednesday revealed that a senior PKK/YPG member responsible for a November 2022 attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that killed six people was eliminated in Syria.

Turkish officials said all areas controlled by the PKK/YPG terrorists were legitimate military targets.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, Britain, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.