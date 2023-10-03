Turkish airstrikes launched as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations hit 16 PKK targets in northern Iraq on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

PKK targets in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Kandil and Asos areas, including caves, shelters and storage spots, were hit by Turkish jets using domestically-produced ammunition, the ministry said.

Hakurk region is among the main bases of the PKK terrorists used to infiltrate Türkiye or attack Turkish border outposts. The area is located some 30 to 40 kilometers south of the Derecik district of southeastern Hakkari province bordering Iraq, and currently serves as the main grouping base for terrorists between their headquarters in Qandil Mountains near the border with Iran and Türkiye.

The area also facilitates their crossing between Qandil and Iraq's Salahaddin province bordering Syria, where PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG controls the northeastern one-third of the country.

The Qandil mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border in Iraq's Irbil province, are being used as a headquarters by the PKK and its Iranian affiliate, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), although the area is under de jure control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The area has frequently been hit by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the last decade, yet a ground operation has not been launched in recent years. Qandil became the PKK's main headquarters in the 1990s after it had used the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon as training grounds for many years.

The ministry also said scores of PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in the operation, but did not specify the number.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish security forces also carried out a new round of domestic operations against the terrorist group PKK on Tuesday after Sunday’s terror attack in the capital that killed a civilian and injured two police officers.

It is the biggest sweep against PKK this month, though security forces routinely launch raids to capture suspects linked to the terrorist group. It came at the heels of an attack by two terrorists at an Interior Ministry building housing Turkish National Police headquarters in Ankara on Sunday, just as the nearby parliament was about to begin a new session.

Two police officers were praised for their heroics as they stopped terrorists arriving with a large cache of explosives and weapons. One of the terrorists blew himself up at the gate of the building after he advanced towards the officers and opened fire. The other terrorist, who remained in the car the duo arrived, exchanged gunfire with officers before he was shot dead. PKK claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.

On Monday, another operation against PKK netted 20 suspects, including officials from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is known for its ties to the terrorist group. A party official is accused of hiding PKK members and helping those wanted by authorities to flee abroad. Suspects are also accused of recruiting new members to the terrorist group and financing PKK.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.