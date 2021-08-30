The Turkish military killed three PKK terrorists in anti-terror operations carried out in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The ministry explained that the airstrikes were carried out in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the Metina region.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate PKK terrorist group members in the country. Ankara had previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

PKK terrorist targets are being struck in the Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Qandil regions. In addition to F-16 fighter jets, border artillery units, fire support elements in the forward base areas and attack helicopters are also participating in the operation.

The PKK terrorist group also managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in mid-2014 under the pretext of protecting the local Yazidi community from Daesh. Since then, the PKK has reportedly established a new base in Sinjar for its logistical and command-and-control activities. Around 450,000 Yazidis fled Sinjar after Daesh took control of the region in mid-2014.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than four decades and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.