Turkish security forces eliminated nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, authorities said Saturday.

Seven terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter. "Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

Two more PKK terrorists were neutralized in operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah and Asos regions, according to security sources. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

A PKK terrorist also surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said Saturday. The terrorist, who was operating in Iraq, surrendered after persuasion efforts by Turkish police and gendarmerie, it said in a statement.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 75, it added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border. It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.