Turkish authorities detained 70 suspects in coordinated raids targeting the alleged current network of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) across four provinces, with 54 of them formally arrested, officials said.

The operation, carried out on Feb. 17 under the coordination of the Kayseri Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, followed eight months of technical and physical surveillance and wiretapping, according to security sources. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Kayseri Provincial Police Department conducted the joint operation simultaneously in Kayseri, Istanbul, Adana and Mersin.

A total of 144 teams and 676 personnel, including special operations units, took part in the raids at identified addresses. After completing procedures at the police department, the suspects were referred to court. Fifty-four were arrested pending trial, while 16 were released under judicial control measures.

Authorities said items seized during the operation included a concealed audio recording and camera device, three unlicensed shotguns, a blank-firing pistol, 50 rounds of ammunition, organizational documents and digital materials.

Separately, police this week also detained several individuals in Samsun, Muğla and Hatay provinces who had been convicted of FETÖ membership and were sought to serve prison sentences.

In the Bafra district of Samsun province, police arrested a 50-year-old identified as O.B., who had a finalized prison sentence of eight years and nine months for “establishing or leading an armed terrorist organization.” He was transferred to a correctional facility after legal procedures were completed.

In the Fethiye district of Muğla province, authorities detained E.E., who had been sentenced to six years, 10 months and 15 days for membership in an armed terrorist organization. He was also sent to prison.

In Hatay province, police captured two fugitives, identified as B.T. and S.K., who had received prison sentences of four years and two months, and two years and one month, for membership of the FETÖ terrorist group. Both were transferred to prison following processing.

The terrorist group orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye has targeted its active members and sleeper cells nonstop, and its influence has been much reduced since 2016.

The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as investigators still try to unravel their massive network of infiltrators everywhere. In 2024 alone, police apprehended hundreds of FETÖ suspects across the country, including fugitives on western borders trying to flee to Europe.