Turkish authorities detained 21 suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in two separate investigations targeting the group's covert public-sector network and financial activities, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

According to a statement from the prosecutor's office, the operations were carried out in coordination with Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Ankara Police Department's counterterrorism branch.

In the first investigation, prosecutors issued detention warrants for 14 suspects accused of operating within FETÖ's covert network in public institutions.

All 14 suspects were detained in simultaneous operations conducted across 10 provinces, including Ankara, following intelligence and police investigations.

In a separate investigation targeting the group's financial network, authorities identified 11 suspects accused of providing financial support to FETÖ members and participating in the group's ongoing activities.

Coordinated raids led to the detention of seven suspects, while efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining four are continuing.

Prosecutors said both investigations remain ongoing.

The terrorist group orchestrated the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, during which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye has continuously targeted FETÖ's active members and sleeper cells, and its influence has diminished considerably since 2016. However, the group maintains a vast network, including infiltrators suspected of still operating within Turkish institutions.