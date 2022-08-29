Turkish soldiers, who are in charge of the Sinat-Haftanin region, where the PKK terrorist organization was hit hard by the Claw-Tiger operations in northern Iraq, have secured the locations used by the terrorists as a transit route with local and national weapons.

The base area established in Kumartepe, at an altitude of 1800 meters (5905 feet), with deep valleys on three sides in northern Iraq, which is one of the most important passages and escape routes for terrorists, played an important role in breaking the back of terrorism.

Commandos working in the base area, which is equipped with domestic and national weapons, destroy the shelters, bunkers and caves used by terrorists one by one in order to ensure border security in the Sinat-Haftanin region in the same region.

Intesifying their fight against terrorism despite the difficult terrain conditions, the commandos instantly eliminate the terrorists who attempt to infiltrate from time to time with their effective operational capabilities.

The commandos selflessly perform their duties in the base area, which is fully equipped with an infirmary, gym, library and restrooms. The soldiers also bake bread and prepare food in the bakery in the base area.

Commander of the Base Area, First Lt. Tuğlan Çilenger, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are present in the Kumartepe Base Area in the Operation Claw-Tiger Operation area.

Çilenger stated that since Aug. 25, 2019, they have been performing their duties in all kinds of climate and terrain conditions in the best way. "We protect our region of responsibility with the awareness of 'homeland is honor' against all kinds of threats. With our domestic and national state-of-the-art weapons, we provide security here 24/7, under the shadow of our glorious flag and in the presence of our heroic martyrs, in all weather and terrain conditions."

Türkiye earlier this year launched a new ground and air counterterrorism operation against the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq. The new operation, called “Operation Claw-Lock,” targets the terrorists in the Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions.

The terrorists had been preparing to carry out a large-scale attack against the Turkish military, the ministry said, adding that terrorist targets, including camps, shelters, hideouts, tunnels, caves and ammunition depots, have been hit by Turkish fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

Turkish commandos and special forces also participated in the operation, carried out both by land and air. Artillery units also fired on terrorist targets in the military operation. The ministry noted that the operation dealt a heavy blow to the terrorist PKK presence in the region.

The new operation comes on the heels of Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched by the Turkish army in northern Iraq in 2020. Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle began in border regions of northern Iraq in 2020 to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers.

The PKK terrorist group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Türkiye's southern border, to plot terrorist attacks in Türkiye. The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq.

Türkiye has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

President Erdoğan, who vowed to "clean up" parts of northern Iraq, accuses the PKK of using the mountainous border area as a springboard for its insurgency.

In the last two years, the operations intensifying in northern Iraq have demolished the terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the organization's influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

The Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq are the PKK's stronghold and the group is active in many nearby cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region from where it launches attacks on Türkiye. Turkish intelligence learned that the Makhmour camp was as important as Qandil for the terrorists as they were able to recruit and train members under its guise. The KRG, in the meantime, has also called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged militants to leave the area.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.