Five of 11 foreign nationals detained in a counterterrorism operation targeting the Daesh terrorist group across eight provinces centered in central Türkiye's Nevşehir province have been arrested, authorities said Friday.

According to a statement from the Nevşehir Provincial Police Department, the operation was carried out under the coordination of the Nevşehir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office as part of an investigation aimed at preventing and uncovering the activities of Daesh.

Counterterrorism police simultaneously raided addresses in the provinces of Adana, Mersin, Konya, Bursa, Samsun, Bolu and Karabük to apprehend the 11 suspects, all of whom were identified as foreign nationals.

The suspects were taken into custody and transferred to Nevşehir, where they underwent police questioning before being referred to prosecutors.

A court ordered the arrest of five suspects, identified by the initials A.H., M.M., E.E., E.A. and I.M. The remaining six were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for deportation proceedings.

Türkiye has conducted sustained counterterrorism operations against Daesh for years, targeting the group's members, facilitators and financial networks both domestically and across its borders. Turkish security forces regularly carry out nationwide raids to prevent attacks and dismantle the organization's presence in the country.