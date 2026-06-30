Türkiye's highest appeals court has upheld multiple life sentences handed to three brothers convicted for their roles in the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt, finalizing one of the country's most prominent cases involving members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) orchestrating the coup.

As the Sabah newspaper reported, the Court of Cassation approved convictions against former military officers Hasan, Hüseyin and Furkan Aslanbay, ruling that the sentences imposed by lower courts should stand.

According to court rulings, the three brothers served in different branches of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and participated in separate operations carried out by coup plotters on the night of July 15.

Former First Lt. Hasan Aslanbay was assigned to the Search and Rescue (MAK) unit based in Izmir and took part in the team that traveled to the southwestern resort of Marmaris, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had been staying before leaving shortly before the attack. Prosecutors said Hasan Aslanbay served as a machine gunner aboard a Sikorsky helicopter used during the operation.

He was convicted of violating the constitution, attempting to assassinate the president, and two counts of intentional killing. The court sentenced him to four aggravated life prison terms and upheld an additional 24-year prison sentence for offenses including unlawful deprivation of liberty and causing injury.

Former First Lt. Hüseyin Aslanbay was convicted of leading a team that raided the Moda Sea Club in Istanbul, where then-Air Force Commander Abidin Ünal and several senior military commanders were attending an event on the night of the coup attempt.

According to the court, Hüseyin Aslanbay was found guilty of unlawfully detaining the commanders and received an aggravated life sentence. He was also sentenced to a total of 120 years in prison on multiple counts of unlawful deprivation of liberty.

Former noncommissioned officer Furkan Aslanbay served in the Special Forces Command and was convicted for participating in the operation led by Brig. Gen. Semih Terzi, who was fatally shot by Sgt. Maj. Ömer Halisdemir after arriving at the command headquarters in Ankara during the coup attempt.

The court sentenced Furkan Aslanbay to aggravated life imprisonment for intentional killing and life imprisonment for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order. The Court of Cassation upheld both sentences.

Turkish authorities have previously said five brothers from the Aslanbay family had been placed in military schools and strategic positions through FETÖ's alleged infiltration of state institutions. While Hasan, Hüseyin and Furkan were convicted over their roles in the coup attempt, two other brothers, Rıdvan and Enes Aslanbay, were dismissed from the military after the failed putsch.

The terrorist group orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

On the other hand, Turkish police detained seven people, including five suspects wanted or under investigation for alleged links to the FETÖ, while they were allegedly attempting to cross the country's western border illegally, authorities said Monday.

The suspects were stopped during a joint operation by intelligence, counterterrorism and anti-migrant smuggling units on the Keşan-İpsala highway in Edirne province near the Greek border.

Among those referred to court were a dismissed specialist from the Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), a former chief auditor at the Court of Accounts, a dismissed gendarmerie officer and former teachers, authorities said.

Following questioning by prosecutors and their appearance before a court, six suspects were arrested pending trial, while judicial proceedings continued for the remaining suspect.