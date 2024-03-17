Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler emphasized that Türkiye’s new strategy helped them to eradicate terrorist groups, particularly the PKK. Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara on Sunday to mark the anniversary of a World War I battle, Güler said their new operations replaced “limited time operations with limited targets.”

“We are striking terrorist groups now with our new strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source, through comprehensive and constant operations,” Güler said. “Make no mistake, our fight against terrorism for peace and safety will continue with resolve, with determination,” he said.

Güler was part of a Turkish delegation including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) who paid a visit to neighboring Iraq last week. The delegation sought to discuss measures against the PKK holed up in Iraq’s north. “Comprehensive and constant operations” Güler referred to often take place in that region although Türkiye also launched cross-border operations in Syria to stamp out the PKK/YPG presence there as well.

Türkiye and Iraq on Thursday agreed to establish a joint committee to work on counterterrorism during talks between their top officials in Baghdad. A joint statement following the talks said the committees would cooperate on trade, agriculture, energy, water, health and transportation to bolster bilateral relations as well. Both parties underscored the importance of Iraq’s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally, they emphasized the threat posed by the PKK terrorist group to the security of both nations, highlighting that the presence of this group in Iraqi territory constitutes a violation of Iraq’s Constitution.

Türkiye renewed its counterterrorism campaign in the past decade after a brief lull. In Iraq, it launched the Claw-Sword operation in 2022 to eliminate terrorists hiding in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq. The offensive continues with occasional precision strikes and "retaliation" strikes against terrorists engaging in harassment fire or trying to infiltrate into Türkiye to carry out attacks.

Güler, who served as chief of general staff between 2018 and 2023, said last week that operations of the security forces expanded in scope in recent years.

"Many places within Türkiye that have been synonymous with acts of terrorism are cleared of terrorism. We haven't had a major terrorist attack in Türkiye since 2016” Güler told journalists last Monday.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Although its activities are significantly reduced within Turkish territories, the PKK finds shelter in mountainous areas where members hide out in winter and store munitions and survival kits.

Officials from Iraq and Syria occasionally raise concerns regarding what they call a violation of the sovereignty of their lands, but Türkiye highlights that the counterterrorism operations are within legal boundaries and in line with international agreements over the sovereignty of their countries.