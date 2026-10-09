Türkiye's Defense Ministry on Friday commemorated the seventh anniversary of Operation Peace Spring, paying tribute to soldiers who participated in the cross-border counterterrorism operation in northern Syria.

In a statement shared on social media, the ministry honored Turkish troops who took part in the operation, launched to secure Türkiye's borders and support regional security.

The ministry also paid tribute to soldiers killed during the operation and expressed gratitude to wounded veterans for their service and sacrifices.

Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River, secure Türkiye's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In an effort to restore normal life in the region, Turkish security forces have cleared 600 settlements of terrorists belonging to the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG.

Within four days, Turkish forces cleared the town of Ras al-Ain and a day later, Tal Abyad was liberated from PKK/YPG terrorists. Overall, the operation secured more than 4,000 square kilometers.

After the operation, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army focused on maintaining security and enabling displaced civilians to return home. Since the establishment of local councils, which also provide job opportunities, the region has seen significant infrastructure improvements, including the resolution of water and power shortages.

On Aug. 25, the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group announced that its so-called autonomous administration and all its military and civilian structures have been dissolved following the agreement reached between the Syrian administration and the YPG on Jan. 29 that provided for a cease-fire and the group’s gradual integration into state institutions.