National Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that three members of the terrorist group PKK were "neutralized" in Iraq's north, using a term for terrorists surrendered, killed or captured in operations.

Terrorists were eliminated in the Zap region during a counterterrorism operation.

The ministry said the operation took place in "Operation Claw-Lock Zone," adding: "We are determined and resolute to eradicate terrorism at its roots. There is no place to escape for terrorists; nowhere is safe for them."

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they used to plot attacks on Türkiye. Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April, which was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – to root out terrorists hiding in the border region.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.