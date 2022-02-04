Turkish security forces eliminated at least 47 terrorists in January, the country's deputy interior minister said Friday.

Ismail Çataklı briefed reporters in the capital Ankara on ongoing counterterrorism operations, among other issues.

A total of 13 terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in operations carried out in January, he said, and at least five terrorist attacks were thwarted.

Of the targeted terrorists, 38 belonged to the PKK, while others were from far-left groups and Daesh, he added.

Giving further details, he said 7,795 operations were carried out in rural areas and 1,315 in urban centers.

Migrants

Referring to the 19 irregular migrants, who were pushed back by Greece to Turkey and eventually froze to death, Çataklı said the incident was a symbol of the world's apathy to the issue.

"What froze there was not only the migrants but also the European values and humanity," he said.

Çataklı also reiterated that Greece systematically violates international law and pursues an inhuman policy concerning irregular migration.

The EU, by overlooking Greece's policies, became complicit in its crimes against humanity, he added.

The lifeless bodies of a total of 11 irregular migrants were found in northwestern Turkey's Edirne province, which borders Greece, on Wednesday. Another perished later at a hospital.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the irregular migrants were stripped of their clothes and shoes by Greek border units who then pushed them back to the Turkish territory.

The next day, seven other irregular migrants were found dead in the same region, raising the death toll to 19.

Greece, for its part, argued that Turkish authorities' statements were unfounded claims and alleged that the irregular migrants "never made it as far as the (Greek) border."