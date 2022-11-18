The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the head of the women's branch of the PKK terrorist organization, Norşin Afrin, and four other terrorists through an operation in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT conducted a special investigation to locate Afrin. As a result of the investigation, MIT agents determined the terrorist's whereabouts and learned that she was heading to Gara to direct the actions to be taken against security forces participating in the operations in Iraq.

It was also stated that Afrin joined the terrorist organization in 2000 and had been operating in Türkiye for many years, eventually joining the "special power" structure that regulates the PKK's actions that target metropolitan cities in Türkiye.

Terrorist Norşin Afrin is seen in this undated file photo with other terrorists. (AA Photo)

With the military operations organized by MIT over the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful resettlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).