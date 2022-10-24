The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the terrorist Eyyüp Yakut, who was the so-called Çavreş brigade sabotage officer of the PKK terrorist group, in northern Syria on Monday in an operation it carried out.

According to information obtained from security sources, it was determined that terrorist Yakut, code-named "Amed Dorşin" joined the PKK in 2010, moved to the mountain with the terrorist group in 2013 and carried out terrorist activities in Türkiye and Syria.

After 2020, the terrorist was in Syria in charge of the so-called brigade that organized bombings and sabotage against the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the Peace Spring Operation area.

The terrorist was closely followed by MIT due to his terrorist attacks against the Turkish Armed Forces.

Terrorist Eyyüp Yakut is seen in this undated photo. (AA Photo)

After it was determined that the terrorist was in the Shaddade region of Syria, he was neutralized with a point operation.

With the military operations organized by MIT over the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful resettlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).