The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated Mehmet Akyol, a so-called senior operative of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Syria.

According to the information received from security sources, Mehmet Akyol, code-named "Doğan Amanos," was being tracked by MIT for his activities against security forces in Hatay's Amanos and the Van countryside.

Akyol, who is on MIT's most-wanted list, was sent for training in Qandil, Iraq by political formations supporting the PKK, before joining the terrorist group.

After attending the political training directly coordinated by Cemil Bayık, one of the founding terrorists of the PKK, he took part in their "Live Shield" terrorist activities organized by the PKK in an attempt to prevent military operations against the terrorist group's cadres.

Akyol engaged in clashes with the security forces during his activities in Van and Amano's rural areas and fired on police stations. After being sent to Iraq from Türkiye by the terrorist group, he carried out activities in PKK camps in northern Iraq for a long time. The terrorist, who had been operating in Ain Issa recently, was eliminated by an operation carried out by MIT in Ain Isa.

With the military operations organized by MIT in the past few weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist group.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).