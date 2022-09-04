Turkish intelligence eliminated an "administrator" of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, security sources said on Sunday.

According to information obtained from the sources, Bedirhan Abi, one of the so-called administrators of the PKK, was eliminated in an operation carried out by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Sep. 4 in the Sincar province in northern Iraq.

It was determined by Turkish forces that the terrorist Bedirhan Abi, code-named "Darav Gevda," had participated in attacks in Türkiye where security forces were martyred.

Bedirhan Abi, who has Turkish citizenship and was wanted due to the armed actions he participated in Türkiye, was found to be operating as the so-called brigade officer of the PKK terrorist group in Sincar.

Meanwhile, with the support of field agents, a point operation was planned to eliminate the terrorist. With this, Abi was eliminated by the operation carried out by MIT.

According to Turkish security sources, Abi joined the PKK from Şırnak in 2011 and later moved to the countryside of the Yüksekova district of Hakkari. Later, he was sent to Iraq by the terrorist organization and served as a so-called battalion and front officer until he became a "brigade officer" for the PKK in Sincar.

During the military operations organized by MIT in the past weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the PKK.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).