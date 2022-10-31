Turkish security forces launched another counterterrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The operation, named Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-7, was launched in the province of Bingöl with the participation of 464 security personnel, the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye initiated its Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced last month that the 2022-2023 Eren Abluka Fall-Winter operations were being initiated with 1,600 personnel to eradicate the threat of terrorism within Türkiye's borders.

In addition, on Monday Turkish intelligence announced that two PKK terrorists were eliminated in northern Iraq by Turkish security forces.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of the country, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

Türkiye also launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terrorist group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Türkiye.

Türkiye has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara has previously said that it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats if the expected steps were not taken.

In the last two years, the intensifying operations in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group's influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

The Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq are the PKK's stronghold and the group is active in many nearby cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region from where it launches attacks on Türkiye.