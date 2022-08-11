Turkish security forces have taken a senior PKK terrorist into custody in Istanbul, the Interior Minister said Thursday.

Mehdi Mıhçı, who arrived in the city to plot bomb attacks, was caught following physical and electronic surveillance conducted by the provincial police, Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Three persons along with Mıhçı, code-named Seydo Botan Gever, were also taken into custody, he added.

An unspecified number and type of firearms, fake identification cards and organizational documents were also seized during the operation, Soylu added.

Intelligence teams of the Turkish police also nabbed a YPG terrorist with explosives in northern Syria, the Interior Minister said on Thursday.

Hassan Najjar, code-named Abu Ali, was arrested in the town of Azaz, and a C-4 type plastic explosive, an explosive belt and a vast amount of ammunition were also confiscated, Soylu said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, which is isted as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.