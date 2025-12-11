The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of the People’s Alliance presented a report on the terror-free Türkiye initiative to the office of the parliament speaker on Thursday. The 120-page report involves proposals to advance the initiative, which was first suggested by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli in 2024.

The report is a compilation of the MHP’s work at the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee of Parliament, exclusively set up last August to tackle the initiative. The People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) also prepared a similar report, as it is also a part of the committee. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is expected to present its own report soon.

The committee is expected to wrap up work by the end of this year after hearing from a diverse array of people, from academics and ministers to families of terror victims, as well as families of PKK terrorist group members. The initiative involves disarming the terrorist group, but so far, it has been unilateral, while authorities rejected claims of negotiations with the group.

The PKK announced it was abandoning weapons during a ceremony last summer, and Turkish authorities monitor the process in Iraq, where the group’s senior leadership is hiding out in a mountainous region.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, MHP Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız said the report mainly consists of a political assessment as well as legal steps that may be taken to advance the process. Authorities say regulations or laws could be needed, especially for changing the status of the PKK, designated as a terrorist group, if it fully disarms itself, and for the fate of PKK members. Bahçeli and the government are tight-lipped on the next steps, but it may involve a limited amnesty for PKK members not involved in any acts of violence.

Yıldız said legal regulations in the initiative are bound to the achievement of certain conditions, such as full dissolution of the terrorist group and complete handover of weapons, and this could be achieved only after security forces confirm the dissolution and handover.

“Turkish Penal Code’s Article 221 is clear on the elimination of sentences for those not involved in crimes, but this does not mean that they would be free to go. They can be subjected to judicial control,” he said.

He stated that with contributions of each party represented at the committee, a joint report is expected to be drafted.