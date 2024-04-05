Ipek Demir, also known as "Çayre Gever," was captured by Turkish intelligence in an operation against the terrorist group PKK, security sources said on Friday.

Demir was caught in the Ain al-Arab district of Aleppo, also known as Kobani, where an earlier operation eliminated another senior female member of the terrorist group on Friday. Photos shared by authorities showed Demir with handcuffs, standing between two Turkish flags.

Photo of Ipek Demir after her capture, at an undisclosed location. (AA Photo)

The terrorist joined the PKK in 2010 and had been active in Iraq for about seven years before traveling to Syria in 2017, where she joined the group’s Syria branch, the YPG.