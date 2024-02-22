Security sources said Thursday that a senior terrorist of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, was eliminated by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Syria. The terrorist is identified as Murat Ateş. The operation targeted him while he was in Qamishli, where he was serving as the terrorist group's "commander" in charge of logistics and finance.

Ateş, code-named "Renas Amed," joined the PKK in Europe in 2014. He carried out armed activities in the Qandil, Avashin and Gara areas of northern Iraq in 2014-2016.

An undated photo of PKK member Murat Ateş taken in an undisclosed location. (İHA Photo)

The terrorist took part in attempts to infiltrate the bases and outposts of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and moved to Syria in 2016, security sources said. Ateş this year started to operate as the so-called financial officer of military hospitals in the Jazira region and was among the terrorists who managed the illegal money traffic.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.