Islam Dotkanlou, a senior figure of the PKK terrorist group's Iranian branch, was eliminated by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), security sources said Wednesday. The operation in Iraq also eliminated his bodyguard.

MIT identified the Iranian terrorists operating in the Penjwen region of Sulaymaniyah through its intelligence network in Iraq. Following precise fieldwork by MIT agents, the location of Dotkanlou and his bodyguard, Akam Sahe, was confirmed, prompting a targeted operation. Both terrorists were eliminated in a precision strike.

Dotkanlou, listed on MIT's target list, was said to be the so-called head of the PKK’s Simko Serhildan Command Academy. After joining the PKK, he briefly served in the Diyarbakir and Bitlis provinces of Türkiye, engaging in numerous armed attacks against Turkish security forces.

He was later assigned to the terrorist group's senior ranks for cross-border activities. Dotkanlou, identified as one of the founders of the so-called Eastern Kurdistan Defense Units (YRK), fled to Iraq during Turkish security forces’ operations against the PKK within Türkiye. He was subsequently deployed to Sulaymaniyah by the organization’s leadership. His bodyguard Sahe, known by the code name "Sivan Ciya," had also been active in Iran and the Hakkari province of Türkiye for some time.