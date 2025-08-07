Turkish intelligence units captured a senior member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in a joint operation as he attempted to flee the country through illegal means, security sources said Thursday.

Hakan Kahraman, a high-ranking figure in FETÖ’s so-called “mahrem” (secretive) network, was wanted by Turkish authorities and had a finalized conviction over his role in the terrorist group’s infiltration efforts.

He was detained in the western province of Manisa following coordinated efforts by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Manisa Police Department.

MIT’s intelligence work revealed that Kahraman was preparing to escape abroad, prompting immediate action. The terrorist suspect was caught red-handed before he could flee.

Hakan Kahraman, a high-ranking figure in FETÖ’s so-called “mahrem” (secretive) network detained by Turkish authorities in this photo released on Aug. 7, 2025. (Handout)

Kahraman held a prominent position within FETÖ’s secret structure, which was specifically tasked with infiltrating Türkiye’s strategic institutions, including the military, judiciary, and police force. These operatives operated under strict secrecy, bypassing traditional hierarchies to report directly to the terror group’s leadership.

FETÖ, led by U.S.-based late fugitive Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the brutal July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, which left 252 people martyred and over 2,700 injured. The terrorist group is also accused of decades-long infiltration into the state apparatus through cheating in exams, blackmail, and wiretapping.

Turkish security forces continue their relentless efforts to expose and dismantle the group’s hidden operatives across the country and abroad.

The investigation into Kahraman’s network and connections is ongoing.