Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully carried out an operation in Syria, resulting in the elimination of the so-called leader of the PKK/YPG's Derik Brigade, Muhammed Azo, known by the code name "Şibli Derik."

According to security sources, Azo was previously targeted by MIT last year but survived the operation with injuries.

After being sent abroad for medical treatment by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, it was subsequently confirmed that Azo had returned to Derik in northern Syria, prompting an immediate response.

In a recent operation in northern Syria, MIT successfully neutralized Muhammed Azo, who held the purported position of commander within the PKK/YPG's Derik Brigade.

Muhammed Azo had been wanted on charges related to his alleged involvement in an attack that occurred on Feb. 2, 2022, at the Yakacık Outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Turkish army's 1st Border Battalion, located on the Şırnak/Cizre-Silopi road.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of soldier Tarık Tarcan, with three other soldiers sustaining injuries.

It had been previously established that Azo had functioned as the so-called brigade commander within the terrorist organization.

On Sept. 7, 2022, he was also identified as the coordinator for a joint exercise involving 250 PYD/YPG terrorists and U.S. military personnel in Derik, northern Syria. During this exercise, he was observed in photographs alongside U.S. soldiers.