Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured a suspected member of the Daesh terrorist group's Afghanistan-based affiliate in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him back to Türkiye, security sources said Friday.

The suspect, identified as Uğur Bahadır, who used the code name "Abdullah," was allegedly operating within Daesh's Khorasan Province (ISKP) and carrying out assignments at several terrorist training camps in the region.

According to intelligence gathered by MIT, Bahadır traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region in 2024 and joined the terrorist group, where he underwent training and performed various operational duties.

Following intelligence-gathering efforts, MIT launched an operation targeting Bahadır, capturing him in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region before transferring him to Türkiye.

Uğur Bahadır, who operated within the Daesh terrorist group's so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP), was captured by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2026. (IHA Photo)

During questioning, Bahadır reportedly provided information about the group's recruitment activities, training programs, operational assignments and organizational structure in the region.

He also disclosed details of his connections with Özgür Altun, a Daesh operative known by the code name "Abu Yasir al-Turki," who allegedly coordinated the transfer of recruits from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Altun, who was captured in early 2025, had played an active role in facilitating the movement of Daesh members from Türkiye to the region and carrying out assignments on behalf of the terrorist group.

Bahadır was also reportedly associated with Ahmet Kazancı, another Daesh operative known by the aliases "Abu Ubeyde" and "Abu Ibrahim," who was captured in early 2026.

Kazancı had been operating within Daesh's media unit, a propaganda branch for the group.

According to the intelligence findings, the operation helped disrupt Daesh's alleged plans to carry out attacks targeting Türkiye, expose its recruitment networks and uncover details of its planned activities.