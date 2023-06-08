National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralized” a senior member of the PKK terrorist group and two other terrorists in Iraq, media outlets reported Thursday.

It is the first disclosed cross-border operation by the intelligence agency since former Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın took over from Hakan Fidan as its new director.

The official jargon for the outcome of counterterrorism operations by Türkiye is “neutralizing,” which means either said targets were killed or captured alive. Most cross-border operations involve precision strikes, on the ground or by drones.

One of the targets of the latest operation was identified as Fehmi Öğmen, also known by the code name "Sinan Dijvar," a high-ranking member of the terrorist group in Iraq who was on the wanted list of the Interior Ministry. Other terrorists are identified as Mehmet Salih Çakal, head of one of the so-called “battalions” of the PKK and Ahmed Muhammed Ali, who was the driver of two men.

Security sources said the operation took place in a rural part of Suleimaniah of Iraq. They said MIT “cells” unaware of each other were used for surveillance on Öğmen and others and “local intelligence” elements were recruited to track down Öğmen.

Öğmen joined the terrorist group in 1993 and was active in Türkiye as well as other countries. Sources told media outlets that he personally oversaw several acts of terrorism carried out by the PKK in the past.