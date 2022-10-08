The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said Saturday that they conducted operations against the members of the PKK terrorist group and its umbrella organization, KCK, in which six terrorists including the regional head of the group has been eliminated.

In the operations, three terrorists were eliminated in Iraq's Gara region, and three were killed in the Asos region.

The operations concluded with the elimination of the terrorist group's regional head.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).