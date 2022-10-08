The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said Saturday that they conducted operations against the members of the PKK terrorist group and its umbrella organization, KCK, in which six terrorists including the regional head of the group has been eliminated.
In the operations, three terrorists were eliminated in Iraq's Gara region, and three were killed in the Asos region.
The operations concluded with the elimination of the terrorist group's regional head.
For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.